Newport TV Selling Seattle Independent

Newport Television has agreed to sell independent KVOS Bellingham, part of the Seattle-Tacoma DMA, to OTA Broadcasting.

OTA is based in Reston, Va. and owns KTNL San Francisco and KFFV Seattle. Tech mogul Michael Dell is behind OTA, and is believed to be gathering broadcast spectrum in advance of an FCC auction.

No one picked up on a pair of calls to OTA headquarters.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Subject to regulatory approval, it is expected to close within 90 days.

KVOS took in $5 million last year, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Kalil & Co. brokered the sale.