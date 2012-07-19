Newport Sells 22 Stations to Nexstar, Sinclair, Cox for $1 Bil

Providence Equity Partners, parent of Newport Television,

has deals in place to unload 22 stations: 12 to Nexstar, six to Sinclair, and

four to Cox -- a trio of pacts totaling $1 billion.

Nexstar's batch, which includes stations in Salt Lake City

and Memphis, is for $285.5 million. The Sinclair-headed group went for $412.5

million and the Cox stations for $302 million. Newport said the sale price

represents a broadcast cash flow multiple of 10.5x and aggregate last 12 months EBITDA multiple of

11.4x.

Nexstar gets KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake City, WPTY-WLMT Memphis,

WSYR Syracuse, WETM Elmira, WIVT-WBGH Binghamton and WWTI Watertown, along with

digital services outfit Inergize Digital. Mission Broadcasting, which has a

management deal with Nexstar, gets KLRT-KASN Little Rock. "The Newport transaction is a transformational event for Nexstar from a strategic and operational standpoint and will bring very significant free cash flow accretion to the company immediately upon closing," said Perry Sook, Nexstar chairman, president and CEO.

Sinclair gets WOAI San Antonio, WHP Harrisburg, WKRC

Cincinnati, WPMI-WJCT Mobile and KSAS Wichita, along with the rights to program KMTW Wichita and WLYH Harrisburg. "In the past year, we have announced the acquisition of 23 television stations, representing the addition of almost $1 billion in assets," commented David Smith, president and CEO of Sinclair. "The Newport stations acquisition is consistent with our focus of adding "big four" affiliates in mid-sized markets and strengthening our in-market positions."

Cox Media Group gets WAWS-WTEV Jacksonville and KOKI-KMYT

Tulsa.

Newport continues to pursue a sale of its five remaining

stations: KGET Bakersfield, KGPE Fresno, WHAM Rochester, WXXA Albany and KMTR

Eugene.

"These divestitures are the result of a thoughtful

strategic review process conducted by the board to maximize value at

Newport," said Sandy DiPasquale, Newport president and CEO, "and we

believe these high quality stations will have a bright future with their new

owners. Nexstar, Sinclair, and Cox are well-suited to foster continued success

at each of these stations. We and our partners at Providence appreciate the

hard work and dedication of all the employees at our television stations."

Newport came to be after Providence Equity Partners closed on its

acquisition of the former Clear Channel stations in 2008.