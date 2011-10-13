Newport Agrees to Sell KTVF to Chena Broadcasting

Newport Television has signed a deal to sell NBC affil KTVF Fairbanks (Alaska), to Chena Broadcasting. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Newport owns and operates 59 TV outlets in 21 markets -- that total includes 28 multicast channels.

Chena is based in Fairbanks and headed by Fairbanks resident Michael Young, who shares an interest in local politics with former KTVF president Hank Hove. Young was in the Borough assembly when Hove was Burough mayor, according to broker Kalil & Co., which represented Newport in the deal. The deal is subject to FCC approval.

According to Kalil, the deal is expected to close by the early next year.