Newman weighs in on Franken-Fox dispute

Actor Paul Newman offered his take on the legal dispute between Fox News

Channel and political satirist Al Franken Tuesday, saying that Fox News "sets a noble

example for standing firm against whatever."

In a New York Times op-ed, Newman said Fox News' claim that Franken is

violating its trademarked rights to the slogan "Fair and Balanced" inspired his own

lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), alleging

"piracy of personality and copycat infringement."

Newman -- who won an Oscar for his performance in a 1963 movie, HUD --

claimed that his feelings and residuals have suffered "innocence by association" with

the HUD.

Newman, who is also chief executive of food company Salad King, said

other companies -- like the "Bratwurst Asphalt Co. and Ypsilanti Hot Dog and

Bean Shop" -- are "prepared to label its products fair and balanced."

Knowing Fox News will sue, Newman quipped, "Its newscasters will be so tied up with

subpoenas that they will only be able to broadcast from the courtroom, where they

will be seen tearing out their hair and whining, looking anything but fair and

balanced."

That, he added, "would certainly be jolly good sport all

around."