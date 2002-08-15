Newly launched Sirius trying to fly

Although scarcely off the ground, Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. is having serious

problems convincing Wall Street that its satellite-powered radio service will

fly.

After announcing shaky second-quarter earnings this week, the company's stock

skyrocketed to $1.44 per share Thursday, up 89.5 percent

from the day before.

After Sirius had troubles launching and was surpassed by rival XM Satellite

Radio Holdings Inc., which launched nationally last November, Sirius has been unable to

persuade Wall Street that it is back on track, even though it brought in new top

management last December in CEO Joseph Clayton and launched nationally at the

beginning of July.

This week's statement that Sirius likely will need another $600 million cash

infusion over the next two years to stay in business has not helped the

company's standing, although Sirius said the disclosure is not news, but routine

information the company previously has included in its public statements.

Sirius is also pushing ahead with new car deals, announcing Thursday that BMW

of North America will offer its service in its line of "MINI" cars, in

addition to the BMW "3 Series," "5 Series" and "X5."

"We have a tremendous amount of momentum in the marketplace," Clayton said. "We are making significant progress in solidifying our balance sheet,

and I remain extremely confident that we will secure additional financing

shortly."

Analysts believe the real test of satellite radio's appeal will come when

consumers can purchase a system as part of their new-car financing, making the

equipment purchase a small addition to a consumer's monthly car payment.

With a subscription to Sirius costing $12.95 per month, purchasers of upscale

cars like BMWs are not expected to be deterred from opting in.

Car manufacturers are only just beginning to offer satellite radio as an

option on new cars, so the next two quarters should be important indicators of

success for both satellite-radio companies.