NewBay Media Buys ‘B&C'

NewBay Media has acquired Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and This Week In Consumer Electronics (TWICE) from Reed Business Information.

The magazines will join NewBay's lineup of print, online and in-person products and services. NewBay publications include TV Technology and Television Broadcast.

"We're truly excited to have the opportunity to work with this talented team and to have these market-leading brands join the NewBay family," said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media. "This acquisition further demonstrates NewBay's commitment to our goal of delivering value to our advertisers, readers, and partners in these critical markets."

"We are pleased that our valuable brands have found a great new home with NewBay Media," says Reed Business Information-US CEO John Poulin. "We're certain that these titles will thrive under Steve Palm's capable and experienced management team. We wish them much success ahead."