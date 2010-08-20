New Young Broadcasting Names GMs

New Young Broadcasting announced a number of promotions, including Dan Batchelor as general manager of WLNS Lansing. He previously held the vp of sales title and will also retain that role.

WBAY Green Bay General Manager Don Carmichael had been overseeing WLNS. "We appreciate the personal sacrifices he has made to lead the two stations," New Young said in a statement. "Don can now eliminate air travel from his commuting routine and focus full-time on WBAY and increasing its dominance over our competitors in Green Bay."

KRON San Francisco Vice President/General Manager Brian Greif adds interim general manager of KWQC Davenport to his duties. "Brian has done a great job restoring KRON to profitability in the past year," said New Young. "His vast experience in building great news operations will be instrumental to reestablishing our Davenport station's news superiority in that market."

Gwen Kinsey remains general manager of WATE Knoxville, and New Young Broadcasting President Deb McDermott is interim general manager of WKRN Nashville.

In a staff memo yesterday, Young Chief Restructuring Officer Kevin Shea announced that CEO Vincent Young has moved to a non-Executive Chairman of the Board role while relinquishing the CEO title.

Young was rechristened New Young after being taken over by a consortium of senior lenders.