New Yorker Fires Toobin

By

Was suspended from magazine, on leave from CNN, after Zoom incident

Jeffrey Toobin speaking about the Supreme Court during the 2017 John. J. Rhodes Lecture at Arizona State University at the Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona.
Jeffrey Toobin (Image credit: Gage Skidmore via CC BY-SA 3.0 and Wikimedia Commons)

CNN legal analyst and author Jeffrey Toobin is out as a staffer at the New Yorker, Toobin said Wednesday (Nov. 11).

CNN took Toobin, who is the network's chief legal analyst, off the air and the New Yorker suspended him after he exposed himself on a Zoom call with colleagues.

He has yet to return to CNN's air, an inopportune absence given the ongoing legal battle over the presidential election.

Toobin tweeted:

No word on when or whether Toobin will return to CNN.