New Yorker Fires Toobin

CNN legal analyst and author Jeffrey Toobin is out as a staffer at the New Yorker, Toobin said Wednesday (Nov. 11).

CNN took Toobin, who is the network's chief legal analyst, off the air and the New Yorker suspended him after he exposed himself on a Zoom call with colleagues.

He has yet to return to CNN's air, an inopportune absence given the ongoing legal battle over the presidential election.

Toobin tweeted:

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.November 11, 2020

No word on when or whether Toobin will return to CNN.