New York Times Columnist Becomes CNBC Contributor

David Pogue, author and technology columnist for The New York Times, will join CNBC as a contributor, the network announced Wednesday.

Pogue will test and evaluate the latest gadgets and reporting on trends and innovations. He starts Thursday.

“David is a well-known and respected expert in his field, and he produces highly entertaining and informative videos. We are excited that he is joining the CNBC team,” CNBC senior vice president of business news Jonathan Wald said in a statement. “We always strive to stay on the pulse of innovation, and David will add a new element to the network’s coverage.”

Pogue writes a personal-technology column for the Times and also has been a correspondent for CBS News and a frequent guest on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.