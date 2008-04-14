New York Television Festival, Procter & Gamble Productions Hold Contest

The New York Television Festival is teaming up with Procter & Gamble Productions to give female college seniors the chance to make and star in their own reality show.

The Flying Solo TV Pilot Contest will solicit two-four-minute videos, which can be uploaded, from would-be reality stars.

The winner will create a pilot combining her own footage with professionally shot third-person footage on their lives. The result will be shopped to the festival's network partners, which include Fox, ABC, A&E Network, Bravo and E! Entertainment Television.

The contest ends May 23.