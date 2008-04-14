New York Television Festival, Procter & Gamble Productions Hold Contest
The New York Television Festival is teaming up with Procter & Gamble Productions to give female college seniors the chance to make and star in their own reality show.
The Flying Solo TV Pilot Contest will solicit two-four-minute videos, which can be uploaded, from would-be reality stars.
The winner will create a pilot combining her own footage with professionally shot third-person footage on their lives. The result will be shopped to the festival's network partners, which include Fox, ABC, A&E Network, Bravo and E! Entertainment Television.
The contest ends May 23.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.