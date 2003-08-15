New York syndies avoid blackout blues

Syndicated shows originating out of New York were little affected by the outages thanks to a combination of good timing, fortuitous scheduling and luck.

Live with Regis & Kelly, which airs live from New York, is a morning show, so it was done taping Thursday before the blackout. A pretaped show was already scheduled to air Friday (although it wasn't rechristened Pretaped with Regis & Kelly). It also begins a regularly scheduled two-week hiatus starting Monday.

Maury, which also originates in New York, was on vacation, scheduled to resume taping Tuesday.

Crossing Over with John Edward, another New Yorker, was in production Thursday, but it had wrapped taping and was not slated to tape Friday.