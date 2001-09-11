New York stations stay live on cable links
With the main broadcast antennas on top of the World Trade Center down, New
York's TV stations became largely dependent on cable systems to carry their
signals.
WCBS-TV was able to get back on the air from a backup antenna atop the Empire
State Building.
But WNBC-TV, Fox's WNYW-TV, WABC-TV, WWOR-TV (UPN), WPIX-TV (The WB), WNET-TV
(PBS), Pax's WPXN-TV, and Univision's WNJU-TV lost their ability to broadcast
over the air and provided direct feeds to cable operators to get their signal to
viewers.
Over the past several years, the stations have delivered their signals to
most local cable systems via fiber.
- John M. Higgins
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.