New York stations stay live on cable links

With the main broadcast antennas on top of the World Trade Center down, New

York's TV stations became largely dependent on cable systems to carry their

signals.

WCBS-TV was able to get back on the air from a backup antenna atop the Empire

State Building.

But WNBC-TV, Fox's WNYW-TV, WABC-TV, WWOR-TV (UPN), WPIX-TV (The WB), WNET-TV

(PBS), Pax's WPXN-TV, and Univision's WNJU-TV lost their ability to broadcast

over the air and provided direct feeds to cable operators to get their signal to

viewers.

Over the past several years, the stations have delivered their signals to

most local cable systems via fiber.

- John M. Higgins