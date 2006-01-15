New York Show Seeks Virgins

Call it TMITV: Too Much Information Television.

We spotted a casting notice for unspecified "docu-reality" show that’s "Calling all VIRGINS!" The show, taping in New York this week, is seeking a soon-to-wed couple saving their virginity for marriage.

The wedding must be scheduled by the end of February, and these folks don’t want to simply hear about your moral outlook on life.

They want to hear all the dirty details when, in a champagne-and-cake-induced haze, you actually do the deed.

"You must be willing to talk openly on camera both pre- and post-wedding day," says the Craigslist notice.

Flash! says, Keep it in the Honeymoon Suite.