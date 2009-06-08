New York Pool: WNYW, WNBC, WCBS, WPIX

The pool will open just in time for the sticky New York summer, as WNYW, WNBC, WPIX and WCBS commence a video-sharing local news service June 22. The stations say they'll pool "video newsgathering resources for certain events, allowing each station to increase their focus on specialized enterprise reporting. The stations will continue to operate independently in all other aspects of their businesses, including newsgathering operations."

An independent managing editor will determine the stories to be covered each day by the service and arrange the collection and delivery of footage for each participating station.

The four owners-Fox, NBC, CBS and Tribune-are also involved in a Chicago partnership that launched in May. As is the case in Chicago, the ABC O&O in New York did not opt in.

Fox and NBC officially initiated the local news service concept in Philadelphia at the beginning of the year. The two and Tribune start a similar share in Los Angeles a week from today.

WNYW and WNBC will continue their partnership on aerial news footage.