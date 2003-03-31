New York loved Rudy
USA Network's biopic on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani debuted to
strong ratings Sunday night, particularly in New York.
Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story grabbed a 4.0 overnight rating,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
The movie registered an 8.3 rating in the New York DMA.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.