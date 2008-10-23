Trending

New York City Council Weighs In On White Spaces

By

The New York State City Council has weighed in on the white spaces issue, saying the FCC should hold off on a vote.

The council unanimously (51 to 0) passed a: "Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission to open a formal comment period on the Commission’s TV white space test report to enable all stakeholders to thoroughly review the data and comment, and to set aside a sufficient number of broadcast channels for the exclusive use of wireless microphone in order to protect all incumbent wireless microphone users."

It is a big issue in New York not only because of TV stations and networks there, but because of Broadway's extensive use of wireless microphones, a business that the resolution points out generates $5 billion in spending and accounts for 44,000 jobs.

The city council got an earful on the issue in a hearing last month.