New York City Council Weighs In On White Spaces

The New York State City Council has weighed in on the white spaces issue, saying the FCC should hold off on a vote.

The council unanimously (51 to 0) passed a: "Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission to open a formal comment period on the Commission’s TV white space test report to enable all stakeholders to thoroughly review the data and comment, and to set aside a sufficient number of broadcast channels for the exclusive use of wireless microphone in order to protect all incumbent wireless microphone users."

It is a big issue in New York not only because of TV stations and networks there, but because of Broadway's extensive use of wireless microphones, a business that the resolution points out generates $5 billion in spending and accounts for 44,000 jobs.

The city council got an earful on the issue in a hearing last month.