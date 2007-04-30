New York City Council Considers Net Neutrality Resolution

The New York City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution backing network neutrality.

Randolph May, head of the Potomac, Md.-based free market think tank The Free State Foundation, was scheduled to testify against the resolution, which would encourage the Congress to codify strong net neutrality principles.

May planned to tell the group that tough network neutrality laws would "deter innovation and new investment, dampen competition, and decrease overall consumer welfare."

Congress is expected to hold more hearings on the issue, which helped derail video franchise reform legislation in Congress last session.