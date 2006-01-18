New World News Down Slightly

It its first full week since the debut of new anchor team Elizabeth Vargas and Bob Woodruff, ABC's World News Tonight recorded a 2.4 rating/8 share in the key 25-64 news demo for the week of Jan. 9.

That was down slightly from the 2.5/9 the newscast recorded the week before. It was down significantly from the 3.0/10 of the same week a year ago, but that was the week of tsunami coverage, which boosted the ratings for virtually all news (NBC, for instance, had a 3.0/11 that week last year).

ABC remained a distant second behind NBC Nightly News in the demo for the week (2.7/10), but ahead of CBS (2.1/8).

ABC pointed to some strong gains in household numbers (it did not break out the demos) for the first full week of its live West Coast broadcast.

Viewership was up 8% in San Francisco, 21% in San Diego, 23% in Portland, Ore., and a whopping 51% in Seattle.

