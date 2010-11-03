New Vision Renews Web Deal With Inergize

Online solutions firm Inergize Digital has renewed a multi-year contract with the 13 New Vision Television stations to handle the stations' digital business. Inergize also worked out a deal with New Vision's WIAT Birmingham for the station to run its Seek it Local business search directory.

"New Vision Television is among the few television broadcast ownership groups that truly understands the value of an integrated digital strategy," said Inergize Digital Senior V.P./General Manager Jason Gould. "The group leverages both the Inergize Web CMS [content management system] and Inergize Mobile and has started picking up Seek it Local in select markets to integrate product offerings for improved efficiency and productivity, offer complete digital offerings to advertisers and generate more digital revenue than competing solutions."

New Vision execs say Inergize's digital products are best in the business. "Inergize Digital has performed so well with our primary station websites and in our initial test with Seek it Local at our Honolulu station KHON," says New Vision Corporate Director of Interactive Media Dennis Elkin, "that we have now also signed WIAT to Seek it Local to reach further success for our stations, advertisers and consumers."

Inergize is owned by Newport Television.