New TV legal eagles soar in ratings

Two new legal dramas posted strong ratings in their respective network debuts on Tuesday night.

ABC's Philly, a Stephen Bochco production featuring ex-NYPD Blue co-star Kim Delaney as a Philadelphia public defender, scored a 5.4 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49 and drew 13.8 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. CBS's The Guardian, about a hotshot attorney turned legal aid lawyer, drew 15.4 million viewers with a 4.1 rating, 10 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Both withstood stiff competition.

NBC's Dateline out-dueled Philly among 18-49ers, with a 5.6/15 and 12.7 million viewers. CBS's Judging Amy drew 15.2 million takers with a 4.6/12.

NBC's hour-long Frasier season premiere took the time slot against Guardian, pulling 19.1 million viewers with an 8.2/20 as the night's most watched show. ABC's hour-long Spin City opener drew 13.2 million takers with a 6.5/16.

They all thoroughly scuttled the debut of Fox's Love Cruise, which recorded a middling 3.7/9 with only 6.5 million viewers. That squandered the lead-in from the debut of Fox's Undeclared sitcom, which scored a 4.9/12 with 8.7 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco