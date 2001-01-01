New Traffic on Weather Channel

The Weather Channel (TWC), Atlanta, has upgraded its traffic system to the VCI STARS II+ system. Replacing the DOS-based VCI system TWC has been using since 1993, it will be integrated with the network's existing Louth Automation system. It will offer faster operations than the previous system and should allow the 24-hour cable network to take advantage of more-efficient electronic invoicing. "With VCI's STARS II+ system, we can create a log with over 600 elements in under three hours," says Traffic Manager Tammy Tubbs. "We can work multiple logs simultaneously, quickly drag a spot from one break to another, and even change items without exiting the log. It's incredibly fast." The new systems also allows TWC to send Adobe Acrobat invoices via e-mail.