New Telemundo Apps Offer Weather Alerts in Spanish

Telemundo Wednesday rolled out new station apps across the group that allow users to customize the platform and get weather alerts in Spanish.

“We’re excited to be the first in the local broadcast industry to offer these innovative digital products to our viewers,” said Ozzie Martinez, the group’s senior VP of news, digital and standards.

With the new apps, users are able to choose whether they want local news or weather as their start page, as well have continual access to breaking news via a bar across all sections.

Weather features include an interactive weather radar, hourly and seven day forecasts and weather alerts, all in Spanish. Users also are able to watch videos, while reading articles.

The apps are the latest in a series of digital upgrades for the group, which included launching redesigned web and mobile sites six months ago.