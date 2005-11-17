New Tasks for NBC's Reilly
By Jim Benson
NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly will add alternative and long-form programming to his prime time responsibilities now that Jeff Gaspin, president of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, Digital Content and Cross-Network Strategy, is focused more on developing Internet and wireless content.
Gaspin, whose duties increased in August, had previously overseen the areas. Reilly and Gaspin continue to report to Jeff Zucker, president of the NBC Universal Television Group.
