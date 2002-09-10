New syndie debuts mixed

First-day numbers are in for the Monday debuts of three new syndicated

first-run strips.

Arguably the highest profile new launch was that of The John Walsh

Show (NBC Enterprises). Walsh recorded a 1.6 rating/5 share in 48

metered markets, 14 of them NBC O&Os. That was down 2 share points from its

lead-in but exactly on par with August time period performance.

In the glass-half-full department, Walsh's 1.5 rating on WNBC-TV in

top market New York represented a 36 percent increase over the time-period

performance last year at this time (October, actually).

That said, in New York, the show was down four share points from its lead-in

and down three share points in Los Angeles. The caveat for all the numbers, of

course, is that this is just one day. One mitigating circumstance for

Walsh may have been an audio glitch that plagued the show in its second

half hour, according to one source.

Life Moments (Paramount) launched with a 1.2 rating/4 share in 48 metered

markets. That was down one share point from its lead-in (1.5/5) and one share

point from August time period averages (also a 1.5/5).

We the Jury had a tough first outing. The show is only cleared in 12

metered markets (and none of those among the top three), where it averaged a 0.3

rating/1 share, running last in its time period in every market except Fort

Myers, where it was next to last.

After six days, ratings and shares for the three new syndicated strips

debuting last week were, The Wayne Brady Show, 2.5/8, down three share

points from its lead in (3.4/11); Caroline Rhea, 1.3/4, down one share

point from its lead-in (1.8/5); and Celebrity Justice, cleared mainly in

late-night slots, averaging a 1.1/3, down one share point from its

lead-in.