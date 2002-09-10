New syndie debuts mixed
First-day numbers are in for the Monday debuts of three new syndicated
first-run strips.
Arguably the highest profile new launch was that of The John Walsh
Show (NBC Enterprises). Walsh recorded a 1.6 rating/5 share in 48
metered markets, 14 of them NBC O&Os. That was down 2 share points from its
lead-in but exactly on par with August time period performance.
In the glass-half-full department, Walsh's 1.5 rating on WNBC-TV in
top market New York represented a 36 percent increase over the time-period
performance last year at this time (October, actually).
That said, in New York, the show was down four share points from its lead-in
and down three share points in Los Angeles. The caveat for all the numbers, of
course, is that this is just one day. One mitigating circumstance for
Walsh may have been an audio glitch that plagued the show in its second
half hour, according to one source.
Life Moments (Paramount) launched with a 1.2 rating/4 share in 48 metered
markets. That was down one share point from its lead-in (1.5/5) and one share
point from August time period averages (also a 1.5/5).
We the Jury had a tough first outing. The show is only cleared in 12
metered markets (and none of those among the top three), where it averaged a 0.3
rating/1 share, running last in its time period in every market except Fort
Myers, where it was next to last.
After six days, ratings and shares for the three new syndicated strips
debuting last week were, The Wayne Brady Show, 2.5/8, down three share
points from its lead in (3.4/11); Caroline Rhea, 1.3/4, down one share
point from its lead-in (1.8/5); and Celebrity Justice, cleared mainly in
late-night slots, averaging a 1.1/3, down one share point from its
lead-in.
