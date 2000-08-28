NEW SUPERHEROES

Stan Lee Media is working with The Backstreet Boys on "The Backstreet Project," an animated series that portrays the band as Cyber Crusaders, each with unique powers to protect the Earth. No word yet on whether' NSync, Britney Spears or Eminem will take part as villains, but one can dream. The 22 original episodes can be found at www.backstreetproject.com, where more than 1.5 million fans have already registered.