New style for Style

Fashion and lifestyle digital network Style is slowly undergoing its own makeover.

Network executives said they are introducing new shows that will make the channel more accessible to average Americans.

The fashion and lifestyle digi-net unveiled four new shows to critics Thursday, including a 'fashion for less' program hosted by Survivor II's
Elisabeth Filarski.

Other new programs and a new on-air look will come later
in the year.