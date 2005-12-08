New Style-Setter Named

Style Network will sport a new boss: Salaam Coleman Smith.

Coleman Smith, formerly senior VP, programming, E! Networks, has been named senior VP of the E! network.

Coleman Smith will combine development, scheduling and acquisition duties for the network, picking up slack that several different E! executives had been handling since Style’s programming chiefs Steve Schwartz and Heather Moran left the network in early 2005.

“Style needed more resources against it from a programming and marketing point of view,” says E! Networks President & CEO Ted Harbert. “The network was born on the back of employees doing double duty. That was no longer tenable.”

Coleman Smith, who joined E! Networks in 2003 after some 10 years with MTV Networks, has overseen key Style programs such as How Do I Look and Fashion Police. Stepping up to handle Coleman Smith’s former programming responsibilities at E! is Lisa Berger, who shifts from being senior VP, programming development, for E! Networks to focus on E! alone.

Also as part of the shuffling, former E! Networks research VP Cyndi McClellan will add programming stategy responsibilities at E! to her research duties for both E! and Style.

Giving Style a leader of its own comes as Harbert continues to invest resources in growing the midsize network to be a more major player like its big, full-distributed sister, E!.

Style, currently distributed to 42 million subscribers, has introduced new programming over the past year, looking for a hit to put it on the map.

Its latest hopes are riding on Isaac, a nightly talk show hosted by fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, that debuted Dec. 5. Style averaged 69,000 total viewers in prime during Nov., up 35 percent from last year.

