New Social Media Desk App Shows Social Rankings

Social News Desk, the Graham-owned social media company, Monday rolled out a free app that allows local broadcasters to track social performance across markets.

The app, Social Rankings, uses news organizations’ Facebook activity to create rankings, Social News Desk said. It provides a list of TV stations in each market ranked by a percentage share of social engagement specific to that region.

In addition, the app also shows the total engagement, posting volume and per-post engagement average for each station in every market. It also highlights the most engaging content by market and nationwide.

Social Rankings is available at getsocialrankings.com, as well as the Apple and Google app stores.