New Skipper for ABC Sports Marketing

John Skipper has added oversight of ESPN ABC sports marketing and sales to his current oversight of ESPN-The Magazine and emerging media ventures including ESPN.com (espn.go.com), ESPN Broadband and ESPN Mobile.

Skipper, under Sports Customer Marketing and Sales President Ed Erhardt, will be responsible for all ESPN ABC Sports sales including TV, internet, radio, broadband, video games and other businesses.

The move is the latest in a restructuring of duties under ESPN and ABC Sports President George Bodenheimer, newly named co-chair of the Disney Media Networks group.

