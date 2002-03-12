New shows not a ratings Factor
Three new shows debuted on network broadcast television Monday night, but a 90-minute edition of NBC's Fear Factor stole the ratings show.
The special celebrity edition of Fear Factor attracted NBC's best Monday-night ratings since 1998, averaging 17.1 million viewers and a 7.6
rating/19 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.
NBC launched new comedy series The Colin Quinn Show after Fear
Factor at 9:30 p.m. EST/PST and lost nearly 10 million viewers from Fear
Factor.
The new sketch comedy series from Saturday Night Live producers
averaged 7.2 million viewers and a 3.5/8 in adults 18 through 49.
NBC's one-hour special, Saturday Night Live Remembers John Belushi, at
10 p.m. only attracted 9.1 million viewers and a 4.1/11 in adults 18 through
49.
Over at Fox, new drama American Embassy debuted in Ally
McBeal's 9 p.m. Monday time slot and averaged 8 million viewers and a 3.5/8
in adults 18 through 49. Boston Public at 8 p.m. averaged 11.6 million
viewers and a 4.6/12 in adults 18 through 49.
CBS also launched The Amazing Race 2 Monday night, and it attracted 9
million viewers and a 3.9/10 in adults 18 through 49.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.