New shows not a ratings Factor

Three new shows debuted on network broadcast television Monday night, but a 90-minute edition of NBC's Fear Factor stole the ratings show.

The special celebrity edition of Fear Factor attracted NBC's best Monday-night ratings since 1998, averaging 17.1 million viewers and a 7.6

rating/19 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

NBC launched new comedy series The Colin Quinn Show after Fear

Factor at 9:30 p.m. EST/PST and lost nearly 10 million viewers from Fear

Factor.

The new sketch comedy series from Saturday Night Live producers

averaged 7.2 million viewers and a 3.5/8 in adults 18 through 49.

NBC's one-hour special, Saturday Night Live Remembers John Belushi, at

10 p.m. only attracted 9.1 million viewers and a 4.1/11 in adults 18 through

49.

Over at Fox, new drama American Embassy debuted in Ally

McBeal's 9 p.m. Monday time slot and averaged 8 million viewers and a 3.5/8

in adults 18 through 49. Boston Public at 8 p.m. averaged 11.6 million

viewers and a 4.6/12 in adults 18 through 49.

CBS also launched The Amazing Race 2 Monday night, and it attracted 9

million viewers and a 3.9/10 in adults 18 through 49.