New Series Looks at Vegas Nitty Gritty

Program distributor Cable Ready is teaming up with KLAS-TV chief investigative

reporter George Knapp on a new series, George Knapp's Las Vegas

Files, which it will pitch to cable networks here and abroad. The 13

half-hour episodes, which look at the "underworld and otherworld" of the city

(which is arguably most of it), will include the profile of a father-and-son hit-man team and a serial rapist and murderer with the unofficial title of the

country's most dangerous inmate.

In addition to heading up the station's "I-Team" since 1995, Knapp is a weekly

columnist for the Las Vegas Mercury.

Shows distributed by Cable Ready include Courtroom Television Network's Forensic Files and

Bravo's Inside the Actors Studio.