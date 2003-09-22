New Series Looks at Vegas Nitty Gritty
Program distributor Cable Ready is teaming up with KLAS-TV chief investigative
reporter George Knapp on a new series, George Knapp's Las Vegas
Files, which it will pitch to cable networks here and abroad. The 13
half-hour episodes, which look at the "underworld and otherworld" of the city
(which is arguably most of it), will include the profile of a father-and-son hit-man team and a serial rapist and murderer with the unofficial title of the
country's most dangerous inmate.
In addition to heading up the station's "I-Team" since 1995, Knapp is a weekly
columnist for the Las Vegas Mercury.
Shows distributed by Cable Ready include Courtroom Television Network's Forensic Files and
Bravo's Inside the Actors Studio.
