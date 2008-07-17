New Senior VP/GM for CNN.com

Turner Broadcasting System tapped a Disney executive to run CNN.com.

Kenneth (K.C.) Estenson, who had been vice president of digital media for the Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group (Disney Channel, ABC Family, SOAPnet), is joining Turner Sept. 2 as senior VP and general manager of CNN.com.

He will oversee "all aspects" of the site and will be based in Atlanta, reporting directly to Susan Grant, executive VP of CNN News Services.

David Payne, a 15-year veteran of Turner, had been running the site but left in late April to start his own company.