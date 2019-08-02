New Seasons of ‘Shameless’ and ‘Ray Donovan’ on Showtime in November

Season 10 of Shameless begins on Showtime Nov. 3. William H. Macy stars. Season seven of Ray Donovan, starring Liev Schreiber, begins Nov. 17. The show shifts to an 8 p.m. time slot.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, presidents of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., shared the premiere dates at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills.

Shameless picks up six months after the finale. Macy’s Frank uses his leg injury to collect prescription drugs. His exploits lead him to an old friend. Emma Kenney’s Debbie, emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, emerges as the matriarch of the Gallagher household.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Joe Lawson.

The new season of Ray Donovan sees Ray working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Schreiber’s Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.

A Showtime production, Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.

Showtime comedy Kidding begins Nov. 3.