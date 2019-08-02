Season Two of ‘Kidding’ on Showtime Nov. 3

Season two of comedy Kidding begins Nov. 3, with back to back episodes kicking off the new season. Jim Carrey stars in that series, playing children’s television host Jeff Pickles. The new season picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger end. Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time is off the air.

The cast also includes Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer and Cole Allen.

Kidding is executive produced by Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente. Holstein is the showrunner. “More puppets, more songs, more joy, more absurdity,” promised Holstein at TCA.

Pop star Ariana Grande plays a role in the new season.

Carrey said of Jeff Pickles, “It is the role of a lifetime. There’s no other place that is better for me to be...except Hawaii.”