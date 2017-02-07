New Season of ‘Veep’ Inaugurated April 16

HBO’s award-winning comedy Veep returns for its sixth season on April 16, the network said Tuesday.

Ten new episodes will star Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former vice president (and president) Selina Meyer in a political comedy that faces a tough time topping real-life situations.

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, Veep stars Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson.

Dave Mandel, Louis-Dreyfus, Frank Rich, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett executive produce.