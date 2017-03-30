New Season of ‘The Ranch’ Debuts on Netflix June 16

Season three of The Ranch, with Ashton Kutcher, rolls on Netflix June 16. There will be 10 episodes.

Set on a Colorado ranch, the multi-camera family comedy features, besides Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger. The show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his older brother Jameson “Rooster” (Masterson) and father Beau (Elliott), whom he hasn’t seen in 15 years.

Winger stars as Colt’s mother, Maggie, who runs the town bar. The series also features Elisha Cuthbert (Abby), and fellow That '70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama (Umberto).

The Ranch: Part 3sees Colt face a complicated love triangle. Parts 1 and 2 of the series debuted last year on Netflix.



