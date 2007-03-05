New Sales Staff and Promotions at TVGuide Channel

TV Guide Channel announced four new appointments in its national sales team on Monday. The executives will be responsible for generating advertising revenue for TV Guide Channel, TV Guide Broadband, the video-on-demand network TV Guide SPOT, and the Interactive Programming Guide, IPG.

Brad Westermann of Court TV has joined the TV Guide Channel as Vice President of Western Regional Sales.Megan Gormley has been appointed to Manager of the Detroit Sales office. Additionally, TV Guide Channel has promoted Adam Nash to Vice President of Eastern Regional Sales and Eric Johnson to Director of TV Guide Channel's Chicago sales office.