New PROMAX deal straight barter
PROMAX/BDA is hoping to attract more attendees to its June conference in Los
Angeles with an innovative barter offering.
The association is teaming up with Active International to allow station
promotion and marketing executives to trade station airtime for all of the comforts of
conference attendance, including registration, airfare, rental cars, hotels,
restaurants and PROMAX/BDA membership.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.