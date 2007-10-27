New Promax Boss
By Staff
Promax/BDA, the association for TV promotions and marketing professionals, chose Jonathan Block-Verk as its new president, effective January 2008.
He replaces Lee Hunt, who had been serving as the interim head of the group since February, after Jim Chabin left.
Block-Verk is vice president/group publisher and executive producer of events for Toronto-based monthly Boards Magazine.
