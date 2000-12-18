New platform
Yahoo's Webcast Studio is now available, a new platform Yahoo says will improve efficiency of delivering Internet broadcast events. According to the company, the studio can deliver a custom Webcast that can include an embedded video window or browser as well as a synchronized data window. All the interactive tools currently offered through Yahoo Broadcast are built into the studio.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.