New Oxygen Shows Mix Familiar Formats with Female Perspectives

Oxygen set the ball rolling on a new family reality series. The show, with the working title Deion and Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love, features the daily life of former National Football League superstar Deion Sanders, his former model wife, Pilar Sanders, and their five children. Set in Prosper, Texas, one of the show's main hooks will be Pilar's discontent in the tiny town and the friction between her own ambitions and her husband's content.

"The Sanders’ extraordinary home is filled with a lot of love and a lot of laughs," said Debby Beece, president of programming and marketing for Oxygen. "Of course, this family reality show has an Oxygen twist -- and that's the fierce and fantastic Pilar, who never hesitates to go toe-to-toe with her opinionated husband."

The eight-episode series is produced by SokoLobl Entertainment, Tollbooth TV and Deion Sanders and is roughly expected to premiere in 2008.

Oxygen will also debut new true-crime series Captured this October. Each episode begins with a real-life, traumatic event. The half-hour show then unravels the mystery from the point of view of a woman connected to the case -- anyone from the victim's friend to a lawyer or investigator.

Intended as a companion to veteran Oxygen series Snapped, Captured will be executive-produced by the same Jupiter Entertainment.