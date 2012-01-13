New Orleans Viewers Tuning In Bounce TV

The first ratings that Bounce TV released since the network launched in September show significant viewership in the New Orleans market.

During December, Bounce TV posted a 0.4 total day local market rating, according to WVUE, the New Orleans station that airs the networks for African-American on its digital channel 8.2. WVUE says the 0.4 ratings compares to a 0.2 for cable network TV One, which also targets African Americans. Also getting a 0.2 in New Orleans were Oxygen and BBC America. CNBC rang up a 0.1

Bounce TV has a 0.5 rating during the first week of January. Also getting a 0.5 rating for January are Comedy Central, CNN and MSNBC.

"As a local station competing in a rapidly-expanding, multi-channel universe, our challenge is to find engaging ways to reach new viewers. Bounce TV has cracked that code for us," said Joe Cook, president and GM of WVUE, in a statement. "In an amazingly-short time, Bounce TV has established itself as destination viewing for the people of New Orleans."