New Nightline Up From Year Ago
Nightline has improved its rating in the key news 25-54 demo for the third week in a row compared to the same week a year ago.
According to the network, for the week ending Feb. 6, the news show averaged a 1.6 rating, up 7% over the same week a year ago and its best showing since its re-launch in the Ted Koppel-less three-anchor format Nov. 28.
The week before, it was a 1.5 (ending Jan. 30), up 9%, and the week before that a 1.4, up 6% from same week a year ago.
The leaders in the time period in the 25-54 for the week of Feb. 6 continued to be Leno (2.5 rating), and Letterman (2.0), but both were down a hair from a year ago. To be fair that is neither show's target demo.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.