New Nightline Up From Year Ago

Nightline has improved its rating in the key news 25-54 demo for the third week in a row compared to the same week a year ago.

According to the network, for the week ending Feb. 6, the news show averaged a 1.6 rating, up 7% over the same week a year ago and its best showing since its re-launch in the Ted Koppel-less three-anchor format Nov. 28.

The week before, it was a 1.5 (ending Jan. 30), up 9%, and the week before that a 1.4, up 6% from same week a year ago.

The leaders in the time period in the 25-54 for the week of Feb. 6 continued to be Leno (2.5 rating), and Letterman (2.0), but both were down a hair from a year ago. To be fair that is neither show's target demo.

