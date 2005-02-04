New Nightline Correspondent: Don Cheadle

Look for Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda) to do double duty as subject and correspondent on Nightline next week.

Cheadle traveled with members of a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Sudan in late January to visit with refugees there.



Hotel Rwanda was about Paul Rusesabagina (Cheadle), a hotel manager who shelters and saves many refugees during the Rwandan slaughter.

Nightline went along, and while Cheadle was initially to be the subject, he morphed into a correspondent of sorts, meeting with refugees, then turning to the camera to debrief on what he had seen and heard, according to ABC News spokeswoman.

The show is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday.