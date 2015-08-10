New Newscasts For Boston’s WNEU

Related: Conservative Pundit ‘Moderates’ Approach

WNEU, the Telemundo station in Boston, debuts 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts Monday through Friday starting Aug. 17. The station is owned by NBCUniversal; it moved in with Comcast sibling NECN, a local cable news network, last year.

The joint operation, located outside the city line in Newton, recently underwent a massive rebuild, and staffers are eager to showcase the new newsroom and set.

“The market hasn’t been served well in terms of Spanish-language media,” says Mike St. Peter, senior VP and general manager of WNEU and NECN.

WNEU has hired Spanish-speaking journalists to fill the roles of anchor, meteorologist, reporter and producer. St. Peter said such a launch would’ve been difficult as a standalone station. “We are proud to deliver what [viewers] want and deserve—best-in-class journalism with live and locally produced newscasts that report the information that they care about,” he says.

WUNI, an Entravision-owned Univision affiliate located about a mile down the road from WNEU, produces a 6 p.m. newscast with a sparse but nimble crew. That program is replayed at 11 p.m.