New from New Line
New Line Cinema is taking the wraps off its 'New Line 10' and '13
Thrillers' movie packages at the National Association of Television Programming
Executives' show this week.
Headlining New Line 10 is the first installment in the The Lord of the
Rings trilogy, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and
Rush Hour 2.
Fellowship of the Ring took in more than $200 million
in under three weeks at the box office, and it was tapped as the American Film
Institute's best picture.
Other films in New Line 10 include Life as a House(Kevin
Kline, Kristin Scott Thomas), I Am Sam (Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer),
Blow (Johnny Depp), 15 Minutes (Robert De Niro, Edward Burns)and Town & Country (Warren Beatty).
13 Thrillers titles (available 2003) are Wes Craven's New Nightmare,
Nightmare on Elm Street 2, Nightmare on Elm Street 5, Last Man
Standing, Father and Scout, Deep Cover, The Rapture,
Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy II, Poison Ivy: The New Seduction,
Happy Campers and Faithful, Highway.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.