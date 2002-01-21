New from New Line

New Line Cinema is taking the wraps off its 'New Line 10' and '13

Thrillers' movie packages at the National Association of Television Programming

Executives' show this week.

Headlining New Line 10 is the first installment in the The Lord of the

Rings trilogy, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and

Rush Hour 2.

Fellowship of the Ring took in more than $200 million

in under three weeks at the box office, and it was tapped as the American Film

Institute's best picture.

Other films in New Line 10 include Life as a House(Kevin

Kline, Kristin Scott Thomas), I Am Sam (Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer),

Blow (Johnny Depp), 15 Minutes (Robert De Niro, Edward Burns)and Town & Country (Warren Beatty).

13 Thrillers titles (available 2003) are Wes Craven's New Nightmare,

Nightmare on Elm Street 2, Nightmare on Elm Street 5, Last Man

Standing, Father and Scout, Deep Cover, The Rapture,

Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy II, Poison Ivy: The New Seduction,

Happy Campers and Faithful, Highway.