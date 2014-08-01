New Network Escape Acquires Crime Series

New digital multicast network Escape has added three off-cable true crime series to its programming lineup.

Escape, being launched by Katz Broadcasting, is being aimed at women 25 to 54 years old. It is expected to launch later this month.

The network acquired rights to 150 episodes of Snapped from NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution, 175 episodes of Unsolved Mysteries from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 213 episodes of Forensic Files from Trifecta Entertainment & Media.

“These three series are in the true-crime television hall of fame,” said Jonathan Katz, CEO of Katz Broadcasting. “We are assembling a mystery and drama-fueled line-up that will provide viewers the opportunity to escape from their daily lives.”

Katz previously announced deals to license movies from NBCU and Warner Bros. to air on Escape and Grit, another new channel that will target male viewers.

The networks are cleared to air on stations covering about 50% of the country, including major markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.