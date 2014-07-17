New Nets Grit and Escape Ink Fresh Carriage Deals

Univision Television Group will launch the female-focused network Escape and its male counterpart Grit as multicast channels in Washington, San Francisco and Phoenix. It previously announced carriage of the networks on stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Miami.

Cox Media Group will carry Grit on its Orlando station, Escape in Charlotte and both in Tulsa.

Both networks launch in August.

“Escape and Grit will provide our stations ideal companion networks and will allow our stations to better serve our communities in these markets,” said Jane Williams, executive VP of television, Cox Media Group. “The leadership team behind both these networks has proven success in the space and we look forward to working with them.”

Citadel Communications will launch both networks on its stations in Providence and Lincoln (Neb.) , while independent KJWP Philadelphia will carry both channels.

Escape targets women 25-54 with a mix of theatrical motion pictures and off-network series anchored in stories of crime and mystery. Grit will reach men 25-54 and has a heavy focus on western, war and action movies.

The new distribution drives both Escape and Grit past 50% of the country.

Both are owned by Katz Broadcasting, established by Bounce TV founder/COO Jonathan Katz.

“The interest in both Escape and Grit is strong and growing and we can firmly say that networks will be available to half the country when they launch–at the least,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for Escape and Grit. “There is a new broadcast television landscape emerging and it resembles the origins of basic cable 35-40 years ago. Distributing demo-specific networks Escape and Grit alongside the successful Bounce TV can help station groups and owners grow and prosper in this new world as consumers combine over-the-air television with over-the-top services.”