New Net, Old Shows

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Internet content provider iWatchNow is looking to take advantage of the growing Internet video market by launching a broadband video-on-demand service.

Www.iwatchnow.com will offer classic TV shows such as the The Dick Van Dyke Show, Roy Rogers, and Popeye, along with “cult” movies including Night of the Living Dead and the Kevin Costner vehicle Sizzle Beach USA.

iWatchNow says its service is compatible with PC, Macintosh and Linux computers.

The service will be free to viewers choosing to watch programming with commercials, or $3.99 for a one-time download fee that buys six commercial-free programs, with an additional 99 cents charged for every commercial-free show after that.

