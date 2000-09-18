New ND for WUSA

WUSA(TV) Washington last week dropped News Director Paul Irwin and brought Dave Roberts up from Gannett sister station WXIA-TV Atlanta to replace him. Roberts is the third person to hold the job in the past two years. Mike Cavender preceded Irwin.

Roberts has been credited with major improvements at WXIA-TV. He briefly left the Atlanta station in 1999 after three years there to become news director at Scripps Howard-owned WXYZ-TV Detroit but returned to his old job before it was filled.

Irwin-a longtime news executive at WRC-TV, where wusa General Manager Dick Reingold was once news director-had been recruited in March 1999 from the University of Maryland, where he was pursuing a degree in education.